Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

We are comparing Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences Corporation 106 21.60 N/A -1.76 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 311 4.48 N/A 17.13 18.38

Table 1 highlights Exact Sciences Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exact Sciences Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9%

Risk & Volatility

Exact Sciences Corporation’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Exact Sciences Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.4 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are 4.6 and 3.2 respectively. Exact Sciences Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 19.58% for Exact Sciences Corporation with consensus target price of $124.33. Meanwhile, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s consensus target price is $370, while its potential upside is 7.17%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Exact Sciences Corporation is looking more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.6% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Exact Sciences Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exact Sciences Corporation -2.04% -0.76% 18.4% 30.94% 100.54% 82.42% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6%

For the past year Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Exact Sciences Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.