Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

This is a contrast between Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences Corporation 95 28.55 N/A -1.76 0.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 19 156.99 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Exact Sciences Corporation and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Exact Sciences Corporation and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -98.1% -40.3%

Risk & Volatility

Exact Sciences Corporation has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exact Sciences Corporation. Its rival Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.9 and 21.9 respectively. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exact Sciences Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Exact Sciences Corporation and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Exact Sciences Corporation is $109.5, with potential downside of -5.88%. Competitively the consensus target price of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is $22, which is potential 15.30% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is looking more favorable than Exact Sciences Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exact Sciences Corporation and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 50.1%. Exact Sciences Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exact Sciences Corporation -6.06% 0.39% 6.83% 27.81% 83.3% 51.14% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -4% 2.35% -1.03% 30.88% -4% 66.96%

For the past year Exact Sciences Corporation has weaker performance than Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. beats Exact Sciences Corporation.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.