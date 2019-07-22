Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences Corporation 95 28.19 N/A -1.76 0.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 25 24.55 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Exact Sciences Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exact Sciences Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9% Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exact Sciences Corporation are 8.4 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Exact Sciences Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Exact Sciences Corporation has a consensus target price of $109.5, and a -4.68% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exact Sciences Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 35.7%. 1% are Exact Sciences Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.1% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exact Sciences Corporation -6.06% 0.39% 6.83% 27.81% 83.3% 51.14% Twist Bioscience Corporation 11.83% -14.72% 12.76% -2.44% 0% 5.63%

For the past year Exact Sciences Corporation has stronger performance than Twist Bioscience Corporation

Summary

Exact Sciences Corporation beats Twist Bioscience Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.