Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences Corporation 91 28.81 N/A -1.76 0.00 Natera Inc. 19 7.24 N/A -2.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exact Sciences Corporation and Natera Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exact Sciences Corporation and Natera Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9% Natera Inc. 0.00% -913.9% -59.9%

Risk & Volatility

Exact Sciences Corporation’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Natera Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exact Sciences Corporation is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Natera Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Exact Sciences Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Natera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Exact Sciences Corporation and Natera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Exact Sciences Corporation has a -6.74% downside potential and a consensus price target of $109.5. Competitively the average price target of Natera Inc. is $25.33, which is potential -7.05% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Exact Sciences Corporation seems more appealing than Natera Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exact Sciences Corporation and Natera Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 86.9%. Insiders owned 1% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Natera Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exact Sciences Corporation -6.06% 0.39% 6.83% 27.81% 83.3% 51.14% Natera Inc. 27.83% 14.15% 49.64% 37.8% 101.83% 65.83%

For the past year Exact Sciences Corporation has weaker performance than Natera Inc.

Summary

Exact Sciences Corporation beats Natera Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.