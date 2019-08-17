Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exact Sciences Corporation has 87.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Exact Sciences Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30.00% -13.90% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Exact Sciences Corporation and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences Corporation N/A 101 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.73 2.91 2.79

With average price target of $113.33, Exact Sciences Corporation has a potential downside of -5.42%. The peers have a potential upside of 36.73%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Exact Sciences Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Exact Sciences Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exact Sciences Corporation -2.04% -0.76% 18.4% 30.94% 100.54% 82.42% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Exact Sciences Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exact Sciences Corporation are 8.4 and 8.1. Competitively, Exact Sciences Corporation’s peers have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exact Sciences Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exact Sciences Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.59. In other hand, Exact Sciences Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Exact Sciences Corporation beats Exact Sciences Corporation’s peers on 3 of the 4 factors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.