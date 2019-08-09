Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Stock Value Rose While Thompson Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $711,564; Cadence Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $477,477

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 560,100 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 9,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 142,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 151,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 5.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.38 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Enters Strategic Partnership with Immervision and Arlo (NYSE: $ARLO) Supports Apple’s (Nasdaq: $AAPL) HomeKit – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 70,311 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pennsylvania-based Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sageworth has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 51,479 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oarsman Cap has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montecito State Bank And Tru, a California-based fund reported 52,242 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Dept has 4.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 196,334 shares. Beacon Financial Group Inc accumulated 142,466 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc reported 7,826 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 680,843 shares. United Automobile Association holds 6.77M shares. 62,903 are held by Patten Grp. 189,600 were reported by Cna Fincl Corp. Amica Mutual Insur Communication stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 79,446 shares to 180,329 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 56,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting EXAS Put And Call Options For January 2019 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, EXAS, CMG – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What To Buy – Assuming We Get The Selloff This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.