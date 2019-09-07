Exact Sciences (Call) (EXAS) Shareholder Css Has Decreased Stake; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 20,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 441,264 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75 million, down from 461,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 2.15M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F

Css Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (EXAS) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 882,531 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,375 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il. 4,214 are owned by Nine Masts Capital Limited. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 463,768 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd reported 140,237 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.42M shares stake. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 22,415 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Van Eck Associates owns 213,061 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4.29 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested in 199,806 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd holds 0.98% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 26,055 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.31M shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $88.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 53,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Guardant Health Is the Best Healthcare Stock You’ve Never Heard Of – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “S&P Ends +2,900 (Surprising Everyone But Us), Readying An Assault To Old Highs. Eyeing Trade Desk And Others – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could Exact Sciences Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Nasdaq” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 25,396 shares to 35,481 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 11,952 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co reported 71,247 shares. Ftb owns 204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 20,896 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 209,433 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd has 0.19% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd reported 22,329 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.21% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Prudential Fincl reported 0.21% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cooperman Leon G reported 2.68% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Md Sass Invsts Ser accumulated 4.56% or 673,071 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.05% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio.