Exact Sciences (Call) (EXAS) Shareholder Css Has Cut Its Holding by $946,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Roundview Capital Decreased Its Holding by $1.60 Million

Css Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (EXAS) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.19. About 113,339 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 13.37 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,853 shares to 9,819 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 15,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs invested in 751,965 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Seabridge Investment Ltd holds 163,702 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Counselors Inc reported 0.12% stake. Pictet Cie (Europe) has 146,891 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 24,028 were reported by Enterprise Svcs. Maryland Cap Management accumulated 396,079 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 116,700 shares. Park Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 677,033 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 73,330 shares. Brandywine Company holds 13,326 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 211,869 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 4,344 shares. Welch Group owns 63,812 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 643,968 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Retirement Planning Grp holds 0.06% or 9,740 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler owns 215 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. American Natl Commerce Tx reported 165,120 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 16,663 shares. Crow Point Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sei Invs reported 219,833 shares. 1.28M were reported by Geode Limited Liability Com. Granahan Mgmt Inc Ma invested in 273,944 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 458,165 shares. Pdt Prns Llc owns 125,300 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc invested in 101,963 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin Services has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hightower Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.14% stake. Kames Public Ltd Co reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bb&T Lc invested in 0% or 5,187 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 315,585 shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 252,202 shares to 260,423 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy.