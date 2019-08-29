Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Valuation Declined While Litespeed Management Trimmed Position by $2.66 Million; American Money Management Decreased Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.84 Million

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 31,335 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 21/05/2018 – SSF Expands Partner Group, Promoting Suki Mann and Brandon Scripps; 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 32,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 61,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 1.45M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 139,187 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 19,343 shares. Pinnacle Associate has 0.38% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 798,492 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 35,012 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 71,010 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Wells Fargo Com Mn has 137,815 shares. Penn Capital Management owns 1.04% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 465,049 shares. Litespeed Management Ltd has invested 9.37% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 29,962 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 168,815 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 1,931 shares. S Muoio Co Ltd has 0.53% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 27,346 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

