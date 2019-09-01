Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stock Value Declined While Litespeed Management Lowered Holding; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increased United Rentals (URI) Position by $1.65 Million; Stock Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 395,512 shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Scripps Health’s (CA) Aa3; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company's stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 1.22M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,216 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 492 shares. 8,392 were reported by Globeflex Cap Lp. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj has invested 0.34% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 6,968 are held by Landscape Mngmt Ltd. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 50,751 shares. 6,354 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications. 14,108 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Virtu Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ww Asset holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 6,670 shares. Counselors holds 0.07% or 14,726 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 141,149 shares stake. Restructuring Lp has invested 8.94% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) recent news: Alibaba, United Rentals And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 16 – Benzinga, August 18, 2019. United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha, April 17, 2019. Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance, August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 142,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 273,662 shares. 47,130 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 15,770 were reported by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Litespeed Management Llc holds 9.37% or 439,454 shares in its portfolio. Voya Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 359 were reported by Moody Bankshares Tru Division. Northern Trust Corporation reported 2.17M shares. D E Shaw And owns 138,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 206,843 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 441,712 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.43 million shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.