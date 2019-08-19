Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stock Declined While Litespeed Management Lowered Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Lifted Position

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 630,818 shares traded or 64.30% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT-GAMCO URGES E. W. SCRIPPS’ SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF GAMCO’S 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO BOARD OF E. W. SCRIPPS – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,318 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.95% or 25,724 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 138,985 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com holds 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 24,904 shares. Dana Advsr reported 227,555 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Lp holds 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,420 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.36M shares. Mercer Advisers reported 41,572 shares. Oklahoma-based Asset Mngmt Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 7.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 144,670 shares. Miles Cap reported 11,178 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beaumont Prns Lc has 2.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,381 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $161,683 activity.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07M shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.