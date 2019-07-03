Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stock Declined While Litespeed Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.66 Million; Welch Group Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 30,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.76M, up from 313,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 141,863 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 10/05/2018 – Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 26/04/2018 – Segun Oduolowu joins ‘The List’ as co-host

Since January 7, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 9,396 shares valued at $184,106 was bought by Peirce Mary. Shares for $209,000 were sold by Lawlor Brian G. on Tuesday, February 5. The insider SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought 5,000 shares worth $91,363.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Stitcher podcasts win five Webby Awards – topping all other podcast networks – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sandspring Resources Increases Fully-Subscribed Private Placement to $4 Million – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scripps, Reporters Committee partner to advance enterprise journalism, open records – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Court TV Sets May 8 Launch Date, Unveils Programming Plans – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07 million shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 47,494 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,916 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. 109,464 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Nordea Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 142,100 shares. Pnc Serv Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,216 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 11,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 49,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 43,045 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.07% or 8,068 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 10,557 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 795,487 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.68% or 353,049 shares. Hartford Inv holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 571,854 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 59,609 shares. 34,355 were accumulated by Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability. Shell Asset Management invested in 1.24% or 695,180 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 616,138 shares. Moreover, Parthenon Limited Liability Corp has 3.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 72,826 are owned by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership. 31,515 were reported by Cibc Comml Bank Usa. Tirschwell & Loewy accumulated 21,423 shares. Moreover, Foundation Mngmt has 7.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alexandria Ltd stated it has 46,725 shares. Ashfield Prtn Lc owns 78,158 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 235,331 shares.