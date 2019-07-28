Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Shareholder Litespeed Management Trimmed Stake by $2.66 Million; As Valero Energy New (VLO) Shares Declined, Welch & Forbes Raised Position

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 186,914 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding S; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 15,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,561 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, up from 128,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru Co holds 0.26% or 25,302 shares. Bridges Mgmt reported 5,478 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd owns 9,400 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 0.03% or 5,474 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.03% or 2,800 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Private Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.47% or 14,956 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada reported 39,684 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 409,855 shares. Arosa Cap Lp reported 110,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 629,649 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,073 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.89% or 842,902 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38,632 shares to 176,668 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,175 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.69 million activity. Scripps Eaton M also bought $494,517 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares. The insider SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631. $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was sold by Lawlor Brian G. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 19,218 were reported by Voya Management Limited Liability Co. Pnc Fincl Group reported 0% stake. Litespeed Llc reported 439,454 shares or 9.37% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Management owns 248,500 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 1,610 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 18,986 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 18,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,268 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited holds 0.04% or 12,103 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 36,870 shares. Pdt Prtn Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 16,688 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 49,766 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.