Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Shareholder Litespeed Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.66 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Trimmed Position by $482,532

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 146,820 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 24/04/2018 – Stephen J. Dubner brings ‘Freakonomics Radio’ podcast to the Stitcher network; 10/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Harry Anderson Tribute This Sat. on Laff; 28/05/2018 – EW Scripps Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 30; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c

Since January 31, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.69 million activity. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631 worth of stock. The insider Lawlor Brian G. sold $209,000. Shares for $508,681 were bought by Scripps Eaton M on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Management Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 5.59M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 119,017 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 273,662 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Prelude Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 517 shares. 452,902 are held by Principal Finance Incorporated. Financial Gru invested in 0.19% or 103,157 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Sageworth Trust has 103 shares. 3,793 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 74,522 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,902 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 18,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 0.01% or 51,600 shares in its portfolio.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack reported 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 7,595 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 310,847 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv invested in 3,825 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc reported 0.03% stake. Strs Ohio holds 0.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 979,129 shares. Moreover, Artisan Ptnrs Lp has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bollard Grp Ltd accumulated 500 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx invested in 9,175 shares. Security Trust Co has 0.67% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 17,169 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lifeplan Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 23 shares. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,662 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,318 shares to 59,474 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 11,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).