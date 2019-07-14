Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Shareholder Litespeed Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.66 Million as Shares Declined; Oz Management LP Raised Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) Holding

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 463,509 shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 22/05/2018 – Scripps National Spelling Bee To Welcome 516 Spellers To Compete In 2018 National Finals; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q Local Media Revenue Up Mid-Single Digits; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 5336.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.81 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 86,943 shares. Teton Advisors Inc holds 881,600 shares. Gabelli Company Invest Advisers invested in 0.04% or 14,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 5.59 million shares. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 1,902 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 68 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,242 shares. Delphi Ma accumulated 60,039 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 2,732 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management reported 0.06% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 5,267 shares. Fil owns 76 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Limited stated it has 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity. 12,678 shares valued at $233,738 were bought by Peirce Mary on Wednesday, January 23. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Lawlor Brian G. sold $209,000. Scripps Eaton M bought $494,517 worth of stock or 26,522 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 816,238 shares to 9.41 million shares, valued at $697.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,300 shares, and cut its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).