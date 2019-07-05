Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Shareholder Litespeed Management Cut Its Position by $2.66 Million; As Freeport (FCX) Share Price Declined, Masters Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $12.00 Million

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 137,959 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Rev $254.2M; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 20/03/2018 – Saints & Sinners Returns Sunday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 9.45M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jamie Oliver’s Gatwick Airport restaurants saved, protecting 250 jobs – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sandspring Resources Closes Private Placement – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Facebook goes crypto, and Biden reveals $20 million haul – CNBC” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.24 million activity. 8,099 shares were bought by Peirce Mary, worth $161,683. Scripps Eaton M bought 27,058 shares worth $508,681. 11,000 shares were sold by Lawlor Brian G., worth $209,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com stated it has 25,444 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 334,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 2.05 million shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 56 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 1,121 shares. Group holds 0.19% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 103,157 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 142,100 shares. Fil reported 76 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Teton Advsr Incorporated accumulated 881,600 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 47,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 67,274 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 39,782 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR had sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 was made by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport gets Indonesia copper concentrate export allowance – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Time To Get Back On The Freeport-McMoney Train – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.