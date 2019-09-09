Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Holder Litespeed Management Lowered Position by $2.66 Million as Stock Declined; Hs Management Partners Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $38.30 Million; Valuation Rose

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 150,414 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 110,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 301,370 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.10 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 1.16 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 35,500 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.38% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 9,662 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 81,118 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Savings Bank Of The West reported 6,846 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 111,550 shares. 1,929 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication. Washington Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 900 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.83 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Hilltop has 1,266 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.39% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.1% or 2,900 shares. Td Asset Management owns 66,878 shares.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 196,333 shares to 737,526 shares, valued at $86.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 365,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $157.85M for 21.68 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : AABA, QQQ, TSLA, TVIX, SQQQ, MFGP, ULTA, NOK, BP, BIG, AZN, IHG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,962.88 down -10.51 points – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, Campbell Soup, Alexion – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.