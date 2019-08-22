Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Holder Litespeed Management Cut Its Stake by $2.66 Million as Stock Declined; Timber Hill Has Upped Stake in Prospect Capital (PSEC) by $314,400 as Share Value Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 497,463 shares traded or 29.09% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 25/04/2018 – Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family – sources [19:54 GMT16 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 970,532 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 13,476 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 66,694 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 41,239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Virtu Ltd Liability Corp owns 64,355 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Inv Management Limited holds 30,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 500 were accumulated by Co Of Vermont. Morgan Stanley has 1.61 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 281,112 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 21,215 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 15 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Nordea Mngmt has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 211,536 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Blackrock invested in 7.83M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 38,268 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 933,327 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 3.62 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc reported 280,139 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 5,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 6.60M shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 569 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 5,094 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 298,078 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 25,444 shares. Litespeed Llc stated it has 439,454 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24,500 shares to 153,500 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.