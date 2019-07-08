Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

As Pollution & Treatment Controls businesses, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) and Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 12 1.15 N/A -0.07 0.00 Fuel Tech Inc. 2 0.64 N/A 0.00 500.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Fuel Tech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Fuel Tech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0.00% 1.7% 0.4% Fuel Tech Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Fuel Tech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Fuel Tech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Fuel Tech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Fuel Tech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 14.94% upside potential and an average target price of $16. Meanwhile, Fuel Tech Inc.’s average target price is $2, while its potential upside is 42.86%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fuel Tech Inc. is looking more favorable than Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.22% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.7% of Fuel Tech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Fuel Tech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. -9.48% -9.75% -3.48% 26.24% -37.56% 27.29% Fuel Tech Inc. -43.4% -40.94% 22.45% 0.68% 26.05% 26.05%

For the past year Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fuel Tech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. beats Fuel Tech Inc.

EWT Holdings I Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves various customers, including hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, such as ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, and aerators for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water, and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. It serves wastewater and drinking water collection and distribution systems, utility operators, and odor control service customers. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, regional and global distributors, and end users in the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries, hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos. EWT Holdings I Corp. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. EWT Holdings I Corp. was formerly known as WTG Holdings I Corp. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, university, and district heating markets, as well as to the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. Fuel Tech, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.