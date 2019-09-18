Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Both Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) are each other’s competitor in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 14 1.37 N/A -0.16 0.00 BioHiTech Global Inc. 2 8.08 N/A -0.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and BioHiTech Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0.00% -5.1% -1.1% BioHiTech Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Its rival BioHiTech Global Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and BioHiTech Global Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 BioHiTech Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.19% and an $16 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of BioHiTech Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49.66% of BioHiTech Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. -1.73% 0.07% 4.41% 32.77% -32.12% 48.12% BioHiTech Global Inc. -2.95% 25.68% -5.74% -11.54% -35.21% 41.98%

For the past year Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has stronger performance than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. beats BioHiTech Global Inc.

EWT Holdings I Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves various customers, including hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, such as ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, and aerators for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water, and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. It serves wastewater and drinking water collection and distribution systems, utility operators, and odor control service customers. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, regional and global distributors, and end users in the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries, hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos. EWT Holdings I Corp. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. EWT Holdings I Corp. was formerly known as WTG Holdings I Corp. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers Eco-Safe Digester, a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems. Its Eco-Safe Digester digests approximately 3,500 pounds of food waste every day, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products. The company also provides BioHiTech Cloud, a cloud-based dashboard and mobile application that gives real-time visibility to the status of the device itself and provides insight to the efficiencies of the operations of food preparation and consumption of the user. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food services, education, and full service hospitality industries. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.