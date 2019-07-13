Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Contrasting side by side

Both Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) are each other’s competitor in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 12 1.18 N/A -0.07 0.00 BioHiTech Global Inc. 2 7.27 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and BioHiTech Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and BioHiTech Global Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0.00% 1.7% 0.4% BioHiTech Global Inc. 0.00% 0% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, BioHiTech Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and BioHiTech Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 BioHiTech Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s upside potential is 12.76% at a $16 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and BioHiTech Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.22% and 2.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49.66% of BioHiTech Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. -9.48% -9.75% -3.48% 26.24% -37.56% 27.29% BioHiTech Global Inc. -5.56% -1.92% 15.91% -11.15% -32% 57.41%

For the past year Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. beats BioHiTech Global Inc.

EWT Holdings I Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves various customers, including hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, such as ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, and aerators for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water, and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. It serves wastewater and drinking water collection and distribution systems, utility operators, and odor control service customers. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, regional and global distributors, and end users in the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries, hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos. EWT Holdings I Corp. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. EWT Holdings I Corp. was formerly known as WTG Holdings I Corp. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers Eco-Safe Digester, a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems. Its Eco-Safe Digester digests approximately 3,500 pounds of food waste every day, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products. The company also provides BioHiTech Cloud, a cloud-based dashboard and mobile application that gives real-time visibility to the status of the device itself and provides insight to the efficiencies of the operations of food preparation and consumption of the user. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food services, education, and full service hospitality industries. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.