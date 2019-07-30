Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Technical & System Software company, Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Evolving Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.22% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Evolving Systems Inc. has 32.46% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Evolving Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems Inc. 0.00% -47.80% -29.70% Industry Average 15.32% 13.12% 5.86%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Evolving Systems Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 230.15M 1.50B 43.91

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Evolving Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 3.14 4.30 2.71

The competitors have a potential upside of 56.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evolving Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolving Systems Inc. -4.19% -13.77% -25.55% -39.13% -68.64% -12.68% Industry Average 2.44% 9.95% 21.17% 38.24% 58.05% 33.75%

For the past year Evolving Systems Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance while Evolving Systems Inc.’s rivals have 33.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Evolving Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Evolving Systems Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Evolving Systems Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolving Systems Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Evolving Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Evolving Systems Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.18 which is 17.85% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Evolving Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Evolving Systems Inc.’s rivals beat Evolving Systems Inc.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. The company also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks. In addition, it offers professional services for the customization, integration, and deployment of its products; and operational support, technical, marketing, and customer engagement consultancy services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.