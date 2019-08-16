Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019; 1 Analysts Covering Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Evolution Petroleum Corp’s current price of $5.71 translates into 1.75% yield. Evolution Petroleum Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 128,633 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) has declined 42.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten Realty Investors has $32 highest and $27.5000 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 9.91% above currents $26.84 stock price. Weingarten Realty Investors had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, March 14. See Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral New Target: $27.5000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Weingarten Realty Investors shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 27,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 101,984 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 22,611 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Fund reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 184,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Stevens Capital Mgmt L P invested in 0.04% or 30,525 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 640,947 shares. 369,600 are owned by Carlson Capital L P. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 22,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 451,117 shares.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 1.20M shares traded or 33.16% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Tops Q2 EPS by 41c; Raises FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How To Look At Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of natural gas and crude oil, onshore in the United States. The company has market cap of $189.50 million. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

More notable recent Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:EPM) 21% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) To Present At Independent Petroleum Association Of America’s Oil & Gas Investor Symposium – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Petroleum In The Era Of Energy Abundance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.74 million shares or 4.94% more from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 10,542 shares. Community Bancshares Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Pnc Fincl Service Grp Incorporated reported 2,206 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 100,338 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Marshall Wace Llp reported 21,701 shares stake. Texas-based Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.03% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Victory Capital Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 237,313 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Morgan Stanley accumulated 130,308 shares or 0% of the stock. American Int Gru Inc owns 16,244 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 7,904 shares.