Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Shareholder Jvl Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $474,040 as Share Value Declined; Encana (ECA) Valuation Declined While Whitebox Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 8.62 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.22 million, up from 7.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 17.78M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 67,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 2.15M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37M, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.78M market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold EPM shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 1.29 million shares or 0% of the stock. 75,800 are owned by Strs Ohio. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Prudential Finance owns 104,709 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 20,646 shares. Prelude Llc invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 79,360 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 47,757 shares. Bard Assoc accumulated 157,650 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 81,600 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Denali Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 687 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 21,613 shares.

