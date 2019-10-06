Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Shareholder Jvl Advisors Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined; American Money Management Continues to Hold Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 37,480 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 67,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 2.15M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 152,007 shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 131,102 shares. Moreover, Sabal Trust has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 46,066 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 47,500 were reported by Patten Patten Tn. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt reported 3,391 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Limited Liability Co reported 6,147 shares. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 2,848 shares. Moreover, Raging Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.76% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Becker Capital has 481,691 shares. Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap has invested 2.38% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.07 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 0.04% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.28% or 234,448 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold EPM shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.15M were reported by Jvl Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 2.21 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 18,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 13,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 485,918 shares or 0% of the stock. 29,637 were reported by Connors Investor Svcs. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 73,378 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability Corp owns 81,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co holds 1.83% or 736,956 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 22,500 shares stake. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Bridgeway Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 156,723 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) or 4,922 shares. Advisory Rech Inc invested in 1.22M shares.