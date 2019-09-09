Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Share Value Declined While Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped by $603,816 Its Stake; As Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.30 Million Its Holding

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 100,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 492,093 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 391,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.82M market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 127,350 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 910,963 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $82.65 million for 23.40 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 341,500 shares to 383,500 shares, valued at $28.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 139,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Benzinga” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Sei stated it has 169,181 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blair William Il owns 8,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,786 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Ltd. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.04% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 424,663 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1.38 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Prudential Plc reported 712,640 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jefferies Group Limited Liability reported 33,070 shares stake. Fruth accumulated 27,541 shares. Asset One invested in 0.02% or 71,631 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.01% or 12,212 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold EPM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.74 million shares or 4.94% more from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,950 were accumulated by Woodstock. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 10,656 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 39,896 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 130,308 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc owns 107,578 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 1.53M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co reported 667,421 shares. Missouri-based Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 73,894 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 95,704 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Co accumulated 10,789 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability accumulated 10,542 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.16% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 20,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio.