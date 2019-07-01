Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies Llc; Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 115,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 81,662 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 22.84% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM)

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $281.59. About 1.04 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold EPM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.74 million shares or 4.94% more from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). 26,280 are owned by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. 2.09M were reported by Renaissance Limited Liability Com. Opus Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) or 117,354 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 11,815 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group One Trading LP reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 506,587 are owned by State Street. Community National Bank & Trust Na, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,285 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 46,094 shares. 217,700 are owned by Hillsdale Invest Mgmt. 186,309 are held by Parametric Port Associate Ltd. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 6,549 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 21,701 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 106,150 shares to 176,050 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 118,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,565 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Artisan Lp accumulated 53,686 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 6,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,338 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability. 8,420 are owned by Glaxis Cap Management. Braun Stacey accumulated 83,797 shares or 1.37% of the stock. 7,139 are held by Counselors. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 49,876 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,245 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.47% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp owns 108,019 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,898 shares stake. Pdts Prns Ltd holds 43,716 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Guardian Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 60 shares. Hl Fincl Services Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,228 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71 million. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06M was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 102,700 shares to 97,300 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.