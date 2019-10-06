Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Position Maintained by Amica Retiree Medical Trust; Wolverine Asset Management Has Cut Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $1.10 Million

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 175.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 50,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 79,389 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, up from 28,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 151,803 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM)

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 60,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 59,955 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 120,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 5.26M shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold EPM shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 485,918 shares. State Street holds 522,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 22,500 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability reported 18,802 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 247,268 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Millennium Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.06% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). 1.29 million were reported by Arrowmark Colorado. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Vanguard Gp invested in 1.54 million shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 1,830 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). American Intl Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) or 17,281 shares.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $116.67 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 15,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement accumulated 50,616 shares. 404,354 were accumulated by S&Co Incorporated. 124,505 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 55,185 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 518,420 shares in its portfolio. Capital Impact Limited accumulated 40,566 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 215,734 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 522 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 254,581 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Spc Fin has 0.13% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 33,515 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Chase Investment Counsel invested in 30,850 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 347,660 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 25,600 shares to 45,600 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 52,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd (Put).