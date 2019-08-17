Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Holder Navellier & Associates Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Market Value Rose, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased by $304,419 Its Holding

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 83,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 10,775 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 94,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 94,572 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 126,642 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 129,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance Com has 0.3% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 17,683 shares. Moreover, Utd Cap Advisers Lc has 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 123,258 shares. Moreover, Security has 0.07% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rampart Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.27% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 18,671 shares. 1.97 million were accumulated by Jackson Square Limited. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 1,001 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp holds 1.56% or 635,055 shares. The Ohio-based Winfield Associate has invested 1.36% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 3.63% or 302,072 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,741 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% or 34,711 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 237,971 shares. De Burlo, Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,525 shares. Aqr Limited Com accumulated 737,078 shares. Madison Inv invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 88,870 shares to 165,522 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More recent Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Kaufman Hall Unveils Strategic Financial Planning Maturity Model for Higher Education at NACUBO Annual Meeting – Stockhouse” on July 15, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “20 High-Dividend Stocks With Too Much Cash to Count – Investorplace.com” on May 18, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold EPM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.74 million shares or 4.94% more from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Punch & Assoc Mgmt owns 492,093 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 1,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 20,073 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 186,309 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 190,992 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 33,566 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 70,500 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,815 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company holds 1.33 million shares.