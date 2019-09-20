Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Holder Jvl Advisors Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Cadence Capital Management Raised Fluidigm Del (FLDM) Position

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 122,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The institutional investor held 265,236 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27 million, up from 142,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 607,762 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 24/04/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 27 Days; 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 67,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 2.15 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.25M market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 516,973 shares traded or 249.80% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold EPM shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 17,428 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 1,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Cap Management Lc invested 0.04% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Guggenheim Cap Limited Com invested in 0% or 29,044 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co holds 480,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 35,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 485,918 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.14% or 148,650 shares. Dupont Cap reported 0.02% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 16,604 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 687 shares. Advisory Rech stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Bard Inc accumulated 0.56% or 157,650 shares. Moreover, Jvl Advsr has 11.14% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.68, from 3.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold FLDM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 42.91% less from 94.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 4,054 shares. Partner Inv Management Lp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership invested in 24,960 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Fairpointe Cap stated it has 65,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 27,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 116,042 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Essex Management Lc stated it has 55,949 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.14 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 111,311 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech reported 12,500 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company holds 0.03% or 30,710 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 8 sales for $16.94 million activity. $22,077 worth of stock was bought by Linthwaite Stephen Christopher on Friday, August 23. 11,545 shares valued at $64,112 were sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC on Wednesday, August 21.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,661 shares to 39,498 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,891 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

