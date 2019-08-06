Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.33 N/A 0.50 12.25 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.14 N/A 0.19 3.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Evolution Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is currently more expensive than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evolution Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9%

Risk and Volatility

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 26.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.