Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

This is a contrast between Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 6 0.00 25.66M 0.50 12.25 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 2 0.00 44.19M 0.38 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates Evolution Petroleum Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Evolution Petroleum Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 434,179,357.02% 20.9% 17.4% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 1,770,007,209.81% 299.5% 230.3%

Volatility and Risk

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a -0.01 beta and it is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 19.1%. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.