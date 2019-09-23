Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Since Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.52 N/A 0.50 12.25 MV Oil Trust 8 5.24 N/A 1.52 5.35

Table 1 highlights Evolution Petroleum Corporation and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MV Oil Trust’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.3% of MV Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25% are MV Oil Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while MV Oil Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Evolution Petroleum Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.