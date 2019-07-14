Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Contrasting side by side

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.92 N/A 0.52 13.63 WPX Energy Inc. 12 2.01 N/A 0.48 26.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evolution Petroleum Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. WPX Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evolution Petroleum Corporation and WPX Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 24.6% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.91 beta means Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s volatility is 9.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 10.6 and 10.6 respectively. Its competitor WPX Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Evolution Petroleum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, WPX Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 56.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 99.9%. About 7.4% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -1.67% 3.07% -5.87% -24.89% -22.84% 3.52% WPX Energy Inc. 2.39% -11.45% 0.78% -17.37% -29.91% 13.13%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than WPX Energy Inc.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.