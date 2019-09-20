Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Comparing side by side

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.32 N/A 0.50 12.25 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.47 N/A 0.46 4.12

Table 1 highlights Evolution Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.07 beta means Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, SandRidge Permian Trust’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 3.3%. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 26.16% are SandRidge Permian Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while SandRidge Permian Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors SandRidge Permian Trust.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.