Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.34 N/A 0.50 12.25 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.45 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oasis Petroleum Inc. has beta of 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc. has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 3 2.38

Oasis Petroleum Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.88 average target price and a 125.57% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 98%. About 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation was less bearish than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.