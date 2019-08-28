Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Comparing side by side

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.17 N/A 0.50 12.25 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lilis Energy Inc. has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lilis Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation was less bearish than Lilis Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.