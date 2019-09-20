Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 75.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.90% 17.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation N/A 7 12.25 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 106.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s peers beat Evolution Petroleum Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.