Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 75.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.90% 17.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation N/A 7 12.25 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

The peers have a potential upside of 87.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evolution Petroleum Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation has -10.56% weaker performance while Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.