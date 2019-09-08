Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.44 N/A 0.50 12.25 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.37 N/A 0.56 2.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Denbury Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Denbury Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 3.34 beta and it is 234.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Denbury Resources Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Evolution Petroleum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Denbury Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.7 average target price and a 50.44% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares and 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares. 0.2% are Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Denbury Resources Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Denbury Resources Inc.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.