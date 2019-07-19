Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.70 N/A 0.52 13.63 Delek Logistics Partners LP 31 1.22 N/A 2.65 11.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Delek Logistics Partners LP. Delek Logistics Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners LP, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 24.6% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -51.8% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

10.6 and 10.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Delek Logistics Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 24.6% respectively. 7.4% are Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -1.67% 3.07% -5.87% -24.89% -22.84% 3.52% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.53% -4.09% 8.28% 0.76% 11.21% 8.17%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Delek Logistics Partners LP on 6 of the 10 factors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.