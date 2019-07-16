Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.87 N/A 0.52 13.63 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 57 2.82 N/A 1.14 64.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 24.6% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.6. On the competitive side is, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s average target price is $66.83, while its potential downside is -8.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.5% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.4% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -1.67% 3.07% -5.87% -24.89% -22.84% 3.52% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation was less bullish than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.