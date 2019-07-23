Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (EPM) Shareholder Argent Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $309,150; At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased Position

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (EPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 51,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,313 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 185,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 334,581 shares traded or 171.22% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 22.84% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 49,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,639 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 237,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 36.19 million shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 12,000 shares to 87,240 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,565 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold EPM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.74 million shares or 4.94% more from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 39,896 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 10,157 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability accumulated 1.6% or 667,421 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Pnc Services Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 2,206 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Dupont Capital Corporation has 190,992 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 100,338 shares. Tower Limited Company (Trc) owns 1,924 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). National Bank Of America Corporation De has 163,375 shares. Moreover, Jvl Advsrs Ltd Liability has 3.87% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 2.22M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 11,815 shares. Zebra has 0.04% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 10,789 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 33,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,228 shares to 12,522 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).