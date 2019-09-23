Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Reaches $17.66 After 9.00% Down Move; REIGN SAPPPHIRE (RGNP) Shorts Up By 200%

REIGN SAPPPHIRE CORP (OTCMKTS:RGNP) had an increase of 200% in short interest. RGNP’s SI was 1,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 500 shares previously. The stock increased 15.83% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0139. About 32,000 shares traded or 388.55% up from the average. Reign Sapphire Corporation (OTCMKTS:RGNP) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.66% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 245,433 shares traded. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has declined 7.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EOLS News: 29/03/2018 – EVOLUS- QTRLY NET INCOME PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO FAVORABLE RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY FROM DECREASE IN TAX RATES UNDER U.S. TAX ACT; 04/05/2018 – DJ Evolus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOLS); 10/05/2018 – Evolus 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS:STILL COMMITTED TO BRING DWP-450 TO MARKET BY SPRING ’19; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS: EIR LETTER RELATED TO MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Evolus’ rival treatment to Botox; 05/04/2018 – Evolus: Canadian Head-to-Head Trial of PrabotulinumtoxinA Compared to Botox Meets Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – FDA stiff arms Evolus’ rival to Allergan’s blockbuster Botox, but execs promise a snap response $EOLS; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – EVOLUS NAMES ALLERGAN AESTHETICS HEAD DAVID MOATAZEDI CEOThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $484.32M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $16.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EOLS worth $43.59 million less.

Reign Sapphire Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company. The company has market cap of $1.13 million. The firm offers rough sapphires to finished jewelry under the Reign Sapphire brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets and distributes custom jewelry inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments under the Coordinates Collection brand name; and classic custom jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, and rings under the Le Bloc brand.

Among 2 analysts covering Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolus has $3000 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30’s average target is 69.88% above currents $17.66 stock price. Evolus had 5 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was reinitiated by Mizuho on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy”.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $484.32 million. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-1.16 earnings per share, down 141.67% or $0.68 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Evolus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.33% EPS growth.