Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Forms $15.69 Double Top; Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) stake by 17.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 257,300 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)’s stock declined 2.60%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 1.19 million shares with $43.69M value, down from 1.44M last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods now has $3.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 1.73 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May; 14/03/2018 – Dick’s says gun stance ‘won’t be positive’ for 2018 sales; 15/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 30th; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q EPS $1.11

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) formed double top with $16.16 target or 3.00% above today’s $15.69 share price. Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) has $429.48M valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 238,532 shares traded. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has risen 62.32% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EOLS News: 23/05/2018 – Evolus at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – $EOLS -30% ; investors not as upbeat as management, it seems; 29/03/2018 – EVOLUS- QTRLY NET INCOME PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO FAVORABLE RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY FROM DECREASE IN TAX RATES UNDER U.S. TAX ACT; 07/05/2018 – Evolus Appoints David Moatazedi as Pres and CEO; 07/05/2018 – EVOLUS NAMES ALLERGAN AESTHETICS HEAD DAVID MOATAZEDI CEO; 16/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Evolus Inc’s rival treatment to Botox; 29/05/2018 – Evolus Names Lauren Silvernail as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – DWP-450 MANUFACTURING FACILITY HAS CAPACITY EXPECTED TO MEET ANTICIPATED PRODUCT DEMAND; 05/04/2018 – EVOLUS INC – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS THAT WERE ASSESSED AS STUDY-DRUG RELATED

Analysts await Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.93 earnings per share, down 173.53% or $0.59 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Evolus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 13. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Macy’s Has an Unexpected New Partner – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Meet Macyâ€™s Newest Collaboration With Dickâ€™s and Miracle-Gro – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Short Squeeze Stocks With Big Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.