Evolus Inc. (EOLS) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus Inc. 20 195.23 N/A -2.03 0.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.48 N/A 0.02 475.26

In table 1 we can see Evolus Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evolus Inc. is 14.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.5. The Current Ratio of rival Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Evolus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evolus Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29.5 is Evolus Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 71.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evolus Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.2% and 75.9%. Insiders held 31.8% of Evolus Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.2% are Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolus Inc. 2.07% 22.16% -26.59% 13.64% -7.02% 49.16% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8%

For the past year Evolus Inc. was more bullish than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Summary

Evolus Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.