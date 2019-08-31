Evolus Inc. (EOLS) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus Inc. 20 195.23 N/A -2.03 0.00 Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evolus Inc. and Lipocine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6% Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evolus Inc. are 14.8 and 14.5 respectively. Its competitor Lipocine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Evolus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lipocine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Evolus Inc. and Lipocine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Evolus Inc. has a 71.11% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.5. Competitively Lipocine Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 2.04%. Based on the results given earlier, Evolus Inc. is looking more favorable than Lipocine Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.2% of Evolus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.4% of Lipocine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% are Evolus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Lipocine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolus Inc. 2.07% 22.16% -26.59% 13.64% -7.02% 49.16% Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38%

For the past year Evolus Inc. has stronger performance than Lipocine Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Evolus Inc. beats Lipocine Inc.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.