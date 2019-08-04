Evolus Inc. (EOLS) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Comparing side by side

Both Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.53 N/A 0.06 40.83

In table 1 we can see Evolus Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evolus Inc. is 14.5 while its Current Ratio is 14.8. Meanwhile, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Evolus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Evolus Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Evolus Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 71.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evolus Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.2% and 8.7%. Evolus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolus Inc. 2.07% 22.16% -26.59% 13.64% -7.02% 49.16% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.87% -37.82% -47.98% -59.44% 0% -57.32%

For the past year Evolus Inc. had bullish trend while China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Evolus Inc.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.