Evolus Inc. (EOLS) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Comparing side by side

Both Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Evolus Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.03
|0.00
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|8.53
|N/A
|0.06
|40.83
In table 1 we can see Evolus Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Evolus Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-29.6%
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Evolus Inc. is 14.5 while its Current Ratio is 14.8. Meanwhile, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Evolus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Evolus Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Evolus Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Evolus Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 71.29%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Evolus Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.2% and 8.7%. Evolus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Evolus Inc.
|2.07%
|22.16%
|-26.59%
|13.64%
|-7.02%
|49.16%
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-11.87%
|-37.82%
|-47.98%
|-59.44%
|0%
|-57.32%
For the past year Evolus Inc. had bullish trend while China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Evolus Inc.
Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.