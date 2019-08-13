Evolus (EOLS) Stock “Market Outperform” Rating Reconfirmed at JMP Securities; The Price Objective is $30.0000; Costar Group (CSGP) Has 1.35 Sentiment

The company have set target price per share of $30.0000 on Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares. This is 69.40% from the close price. In an analyst note revealed to investors and clients on Tuesday, 13 August, JMP Securities kept their “Market Outperform” rating on shares of EOLS.

Costar Group Inc (CSGP) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 172 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 127 cut down and sold equity positions in Costar Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 33.52 million shares, down from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Costar Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 9 to 11 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 113 Increased: 106 New Position: 66.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.01 billion. The firm offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It has a 79.1 P/E ratio. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc holds 36.49% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. for 133,472 shares. Bares Capital Management Inc. owns 551,097 shares or 7.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has 5.28% invested in the company for 3,130 shares. The New York-based Bamco Inc Ny has invested 4.84% in the stock. Daruma Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 79,138 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 70.27 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $484.78 million. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. It currently has negative earnings.