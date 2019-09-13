Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Both Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) and HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health Inc. 10 0.81 N/A -1.09 0.00 HealthEquity Inc. 71 12.75 N/A 1.47 55.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evolent Health Inc. and HealthEquity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Evolent Health Inc. and HealthEquity Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -5.7% HealthEquity Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 18.3%

Risk and Volatility

Evolent Health Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. HealthEquity Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.47 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Evolent Health Inc. and HealthEquity Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 HealthEquity Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

Evolent Health Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 220.51%. On the other hand, HealthEquity Inc.’s potential upside is 46.49% and its average price target is $84.64. The information presented earlier suggests that Evolent Health Inc. looks more robust than HealthEquity Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evolent Health Inc. and HealthEquity Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 88.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Evolent Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of HealthEquity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolent Health Inc. -0.44% -12.9% -49.71% -60.33% -66.07% -65.81% HealthEquity Inc. 0.34% 27.6% 18.26% 29.61% 10.6% 37.44%

For the past year Evolent Health Inc. had bearish trend while HealthEquity Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors HealthEquity Inc. beats Evolent Health Inc.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. The company also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web-based tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.